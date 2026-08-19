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Sad 38:52 ۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢

Halaman 411 · Juz 23

وَعِنْدَهُمْ
قٰصِرٰتُ
الطَّرْفِ
اَتْرَابٌ
۟
Dan di samping mereka (ada bidadari-bidadari) yang redup pandangannya dan sebaya umurnya.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:

جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ

(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),

مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ

The Final Return of the Blessed

Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders