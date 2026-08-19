Sad 38:52 ۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢
Halaman 411 · Juz 23
وَعِنْدَهُمْ
قٰصِرٰتُ
الطَّرْفِ
اَتْرَابٌ
۟
Dan di samping mereka (ada bidadari-bidadari) yang redup pandangannya dan sebaya umurnya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…