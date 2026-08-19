Sad 38:51 متكيين فيها يدعون فيها بفاكهة كثيرة وشراب ٥١
Halaman 411 · Juz 23
مُتَّكِـِٕیْنَ
فِیْهَا
یَدْعُوْنَ
فِیْهَا
بِفَاكِهَةٍ
كَثِیْرَةٍ
وَّشَرَابٍ
۟
Di dalamnya mereka bersandar (di atas dipan-dipan) sambil meminta buah-buahan yang banyak dan minuman (di surga itu).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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