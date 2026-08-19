Sad 38:49 هاذا ذكر وان للمتقين لحسن ماب ٤٩
Halaman 411 · Juz 23
هٰذَا
ذِكْرٌ ؕ
وَاِنَّ
لِلْمُتَّقِیْنَ
لَحُسْنَ
مَاٰبٍ
۟ۙ
Ini adalah kehormatan (bagi mereka). Dan sungguh, bagi orang-orang yang bertakwa (disediakan) tempat kembali yang terbaik,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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