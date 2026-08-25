An-Najm 53:56 هاذا نذير من النذر الاولى ٥٦
Halaman 475 · Juz 27
هٰذَا
نَذِیْرٌ
مِّنَ
النُّذُرِ
الْاُوْلٰی
۟
Ini (Muhammad) salah seorang pemberi peringatan di antara para pemberi peringatan yang telah terdahulu.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ النُّذُرِ الاٍّوْلَى
(from the warners of old) means, just like the warners of old, he was sent as a Messenger as they were sent as Messengers. Allah the…
A Warning and Exhortation, the Order to prostrate and to be humble
Allah said,
هَـذَا نَذِيرٌ
(This is a warner) in reference to Muhammad ﷺ,
مِّنَ الن…