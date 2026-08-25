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An-Najm 53:48 وانه هو اغنى واقنى ٤٨

Halaman 475 · Juz 27

وَاَنَّهٗ
هُوَ
اَغْنٰی
وَاَقْنٰی
۟ۙ
dan sesungguhnya Dialah yang memberikan kekayaan dan kecukupan.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى

(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders