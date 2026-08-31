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Translation
26:111
۞ قالوا انومن لك واتبعك الارذلون ١١١
۞ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَٱتَّبَعَكَ ٱلْأَرْذَلُونَ ١١١
۞ قَالُوٓاْ
أَنُؤۡمِنُ
لَكَ
وَٱتَّبَعَكَ
ٱلۡأَرۡذَلُونَ
١١١
They argued, “How can we believe in you, when you are followed ˹only˺ by the lowest of the low?”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
26:111
۞ قالوا انومن لك واتبعك الارذلون ١١١
۞ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَٱتَّبَعَكَ ٱلْأَرْذَلُونَ ١١١
۞ قَالُوٓاْ
أَنُؤۡمِنُ
لَكَ
وَٱتَّبَعَكَ
ٱلۡأَرۡذَلُونَ
١١١
They argued, “How can we believe in you, when you are followed ˹only˺ by the lowest of the low?”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections