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Translation
12:53
۞ وما ابري نفسي ان النفس لامارة بالسوء الا ما رحم ربي ان ربي غفور رحيم ٥٣
۞ وَمَآ أُبَرِّئُ نَفْسِىٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلنَّفْسَ لَأَمَّارَةٌۢ بِٱلسُّوٓءِ إِلَّا مَا رَحِمَ رَبِّىٓ ۚ إِنَّ رَبِّى غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٥٣
۞ وَمَآ
أُبَرِّئُ
نَفۡسِيٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلنَّفۡسَ
لَأَمَّارَةُۢ
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
إِلَّا
مَا
رَحِمَ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٥٣
And I do not seek to free myself from blame, for indeed the soul is ever inclined to evil, except those shown mercy by my Lord. Surely my Lord is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:54
وقال الملك ايتوني به استخلصه لنفسي فلما كلمه قال انك اليوم لدينا مكين امين ٥٤
وَقَالَ ٱلْمَلِكُ ٱئْتُونِى بِهِۦٓ أَسْتَخْلِصْهُ لِنَفْسِى ۖ فَلَمَّا كَلَّمَهُۥ قَالَ إِنَّكَ ٱلْيَوْمَ لَدَيْنَا مَكِينٌ أَمِينٌۭ ٥٤
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِهِۦٓ
أَسۡتَخۡلِصۡهُ
لِنَفۡسِيۖ
فَلَمَّا
كَلَّمَهُۥ
قَالَ
إِنَّكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
لَدَيۡنَا
مَكِينٌ
أَمِينٞ
٥٤
The King said, “Bring him to me. I will employ him exclusively in my service.” And when Joseph spoke to him, the King said, “Today you are highly esteemed and fully trusted by us.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:55
قال اجعلني على خزاين الارض اني حفيظ عليم ٥٥
قَالَ ٱجْعَلْنِى عَلَىٰ خَزَآئِنِ ٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ إِنِّى حَفِيظٌ عَلِيمٌۭ ٥٥
قَالَ
ٱجۡعَلۡنِي
عَلَىٰ
خَزَآئِنِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
إِنِّي
حَفِيظٌ
عَلِيمٞ
٥٥
Joseph proposed, “Put me in charge of the store-houses of the land, for I am truly reliable and adept.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:56
وكذالك مكنا ليوسف في الارض يتبوا منها حيث يشاء نصيب برحمتنا من نشاء ولا نضيع اجر المحسنين ٥٦
وَكَذَٰلِكَ مَكَّنَّا لِيُوسُفَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يَتَبَوَّأُ مِنْهَا حَيْثُ يَشَآءُ ۚ نُصِيبُ بِرَحْمَتِنَا مَن نَّشَآءُ ۖ وَلَا نُضِيعُ أَجْرَ ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٥٦
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
مَكَّنَّا
لِيُوسُفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
يَتَبَوَّأُ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
يَشَآءُۚ
نُصِيبُ
بِرَحۡمَتِنَا
مَن
نَّشَآءُۖ
وَلَا
نُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٦
This is how We established Joseph in the land to settle wherever he pleased. We shower Our mercy on whoever We will, and We never discount the reward of the good-doers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:57
ولاجر الاخرة خير للذين امنوا وكانوا يتقون ٥٧
وَلَأَجْرُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ خَيْرٌۭ لِّلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَكَانُوا۟ يَتَّقُونَ ٥٧
وَلَأَجۡرُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
خَيۡرٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَكَانُواْ
يَتَّقُونَ
٥٧
And the reward of the Hereafter is far better for those who are faithful and are mindful ˹of Allah˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:58
وجاء اخوة يوسف فدخلوا عليه فعرفهم وهم له منكرون ٥٨
وَجَآءَ إِخْوَةُ يُوسُفَ فَدَخَلُوا۟ عَلَيْهِ فَعَرَفَهُمْ وَهُمْ لَهُۥ مُنكِرُونَ ٥٨
وَجَآءَ
إِخۡوَةُ
يُوسُفَ
فَدَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَعَرَفَهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
مُنكِرُونَ
٥٨
And Joseph’s brothers came and entered his presence. He recognized them but they were unaware of who he really was.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:59
ولما جهزهم بجهازهم قال ايتوني باخ لكم من ابيكم الا ترون اني اوفي الكيل وانا خير المنزلين ٥٩
وَلَمَّا جَهَّزَهُم بِجَهَازِهِمْ قَالَ ٱئْتُونِى بِأَخٍۢ لَّكُم مِّنْ أَبِيكُمْ ۚ أَلَا تَرَوْنَ أَنِّىٓ أُوفِى ٱلْكَيْلَ وَأَنَا۠ خَيْرُ ٱلْمُنزِلِينَ ٥٩
وَلَمَّا
جَهَّزَهُم
بِجَهَازِهِمۡ
قَالَ
ٱئۡتُونِي
بِأَخٖ
لَّكُم
مِّنۡ
أَبِيكُمۡۚ
أَلَا
تَرَوۡنَ
أَنِّيٓ
أُوفِي
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَأَنَا۠
خَيۡرُ
ٱلۡمُنزِلِينَ
٥٩
When he had provided them with their supplies, he demanded, “Bring me your brother on your father’s side.
1
Do you not see that I give full measure and I am the best of hosts?
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:60
فان لم تاتوني به فلا كيل لكم عندي ولا تقربون ٦٠
فَإِن لَّمْ تَأْتُونِى بِهِۦ فَلَا كَيْلَ لَكُمْ عِندِى وَلَا تَقْرَبُونِ ٦٠
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَأۡتُونِي
بِهِۦ
فَلَا
كَيۡلَ
لَكُمۡ
عِندِي
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبُونِ
٦٠
But if you do not bring him to me ˹next time˺, I will have no grain for you, nor will you ever come close to me again.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:61
قالوا سنراود عنه اباه وانا لفاعلون ٦١
قَالُوا۟ سَنُرَٰوِدُ عَنْهُ أَبَاهُ وَإِنَّا لَفَـٰعِلُونَ ٦١
قَالُواْ
سَنُرَٰوِدُ
عَنۡهُ
أَبَاهُ
وَإِنَّا
لَفَٰعِلُونَ
٦١
They promised, “We will try to convince his father to let him come. We will certainly do ˹our best˺.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:62
وقال لفتيانه اجعلوا بضاعتهم في رحالهم لعلهم يعرفونها اذا انقلبوا الى اهلهم لعلهم يرجعون ٦٢
وَقَالَ لِفِتْيَـٰنِهِ ٱجْعَلُوا۟ بِضَـٰعَتَهُمْ فِى رِحَالِهِمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَعْرِفُونَهَآ إِذَا ٱنقَلَبُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَهْلِهِمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٦٢
وَقَالَ
لِفِتۡيَٰنِهِ
ٱجۡعَلُواْ
بِضَٰعَتَهُمۡ
فِي
رِحَالِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَعۡرِفُونَهَآ
إِذَا
ٱنقَلَبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِمۡ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٦٢
Joseph ordered his servants to put his brothers’ money back into their saddlebags so that they would find it when they returned to their family and perhaps they would come back.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:63
فلما رجعوا الى ابيهم قالوا يا ابانا منع منا الكيل فارسل معنا اخانا نكتل وانا له لحافظون ٦٣
فَلَمَّا رَجَعُوٓا۟ إِلَىٰٓ أَبِيهِمْ قَالُوا۟ يَـٰٓأَبَانَا مُنِعَ مِنَّا ٱلْكَيْلُ فَأَرْسِلْ مَعَنَآ أَخَانَا نَكْتَلْ وَإِنَّا لَهُۥ لَحَـٰفِظُونَ ٦٣
فَلَمَّا
رَجَعُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَبِيهِمۡ
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَا
مُنِعَ
مِنَّا
ٱلۡكَيۡلُ
فَأَرۡسِلۡ
مَعَنَآ
أَخَانَا
نَكۡتَلۡ
وَإِنَّا
لَهُۥ
لَحَٰفِظُونَ
٦٣
When Joseph’s brothers returned to their father, they pleaded, “O our father! We have been denied ˹further˺ supplies. So send our brother with us so that we may receive our measure, and we will definitely watch over him.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
12:53
۞ وما ابري نفسي ان النفس لامارة بالسوء الا ما رحم ربي ان ربي غفور رحيم ٥٣
۞ وَمَآ أُبَرِّئُ نَفْسِىٓ ۚ إِنَّ ٱلنَّفْسَ لَأَمَّارَةٌۢ بِٱلسُّوٓءِ إِلَّا مَا رَحِمَ رَبِّىٓ ۚ إِنَّ رَبِّى غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ٥٣
۞ وَمَآ
أُبَرِّئُ
نَفۡسِيٓۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلنَّفۡسَ
لَأَمَّارَةُۢ
بِٱلسُّوٓءِ
إِلَّا
مَا
رَحِمَ
رَبِّيٓۚ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
٥٣
And I do not seek to free myself from blame, for indeed the soul is ever inclined to evil, except those shown mercy by my Lord. Surely my Lord is All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections