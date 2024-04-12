Introducing The Global Quranic Calendar

We encourage you to take time to understand and reflect on the verses so you can gain a deeper, more heartfelt connection.

A key feature of the Global Quranic Calendar is that it's all about ease, not pressure. The weekly readings are short and manageable, but even so, you might run out of time one week. All you need to do is carry on the following week, without any obligation to go back. Our goal is to keep the reading community together, and even start reflecting on the same passages through the year. Begin today!