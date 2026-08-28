Al-Mursalate 77:4 فالفارقات فرقا ٤
Page 580 · Juz 29
فَٱلۡفَٰرِقَٰتِ
فَرۡقٗا
٤
Par ceux qui séparent nettement (le bien et le mal) 1,
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,
وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ
(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer
Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`…