Al-Baqarah 2:60 ۞ واذ استسقى موسى لقومه فقلنا اضرب بعصاك الحجر فانفجرت منه اثنتا عشرة عينا قد علم كل اناس مشربهم كلوا واشربوا من رزق الله ولا تعثوا في الارض مفسدين ٦٠
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۞ وَإِذِ
ٱسۡتَسۡقَىٰ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِب
بِّعَصَاكَ
ٱلۡحَجَرَۖ
فَٱنفَجَرَتۡ
مِنۡهُ
ٱثۡنَتَا
عَشۡرَةَ
عَيۡنٗاۖ
قَدۡ
عَلِمَ
كُلُّ
أُنَاسٖ
مَّشۡرَبَهُمۡۖ
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تَعۡثَوۡاْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُفۡسِدِينَ
٦٠
Et [rappelez-vous], quand Moïse demanda de l’eau pour désaltérer son peuple, c’est alors que Nous dîmes: "Frappe le rocher avec ton bâton!" Et tout d’un coup, douze sources en jaillirent, et certes, chaque tribu sut où s’abreuver! - "Mangez et buvez de ce qu’Allah vous accorde et ne semez pas de troubles sur la terre comme des fauteurs de désordre."
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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