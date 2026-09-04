Al-Baqarah 2:51 واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١
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وَإِذۡ
وَٰعَدۡنَا
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَرۡبَعِينَ
لَيۡلَةٗ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٥١
Et [rappelez-vous], lorsque Nous donnâmes rendez-vous à Moïse pendant quarante nuits! Puis en son absence vous avez pris le Veau pour idole alors que vous étiez injustes [à l’égard de vous-mêmes en adorant autre qu’Allah ].
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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