Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue

Al-Baqarah 2:39 والذين كفروا وكذبوا باياتنا اولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٣٩

Page 7 · Juz 1

وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَكَذَّبُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٣٩
Et ceux qui ne croient pas (à Nos messagers) et traitent de mensonge Nos révélations, ceux-là sont les gens du Feu où ils demeureront éternellement.
Lire la suite

Lisez le Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messengers to them, i.e., to their offspring. Abu Al-`Aliyah said, "Al-Huda, refers to the Prophets, Messengers, the clear signs and plain explanation."

فَم

Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messen

Plus de Tafsirs
Notes placeholders