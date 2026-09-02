Al-Baqarah 2:36 فازلهما الشيطان عنها فاخرجهما مما كانا فيه وقلنا اهبطوا بعضكم لبعض عدو ولكم في الارض مستقر ومتاع الى حين ٣٦
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فَأَزَلَّهُمَا
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
عَنۡهَا
فَأَخۡرَجَهُمَا
مِمَّا
كَانَا
فِيهِۖ
وَقُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُسۡتَقَرّٞ
وَمَتَٰعٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٦
Peu de temps après, Satan les fit glisser de là et les fit sortir du lieu où ils étaient. Et Nous dîmes: "Descendez (du Paradis)! Ennemis les uns des autres. Et pour vous il y aura une demeure sur la terre, et un usufruit pour un temps." 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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