Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
- Il dit : “Je ne me plains qu’à Allah de mon déchirement et de mon chagrin. Et, je sais de la part d’Allah, ce que vous ne savez pas.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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