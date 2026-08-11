Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
Et il dit à celui des deux dont il pensait qu’il serait délivré : “Parle de moi auprès de ton maître ." Mais le Diable (Satan) fit qu’il oublia de rappeler (le cas de Joseph) à son maître. Joseph resta donc en prison quelques années. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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