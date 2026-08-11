Yusuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱلسِّجۡنُ
أَحَبُّ
إِلَيَّ
مِمَّا
يَدۡعُونَنِيٓ
إِلَيۡهِۖ
وَإِلَّا
تَصۡرِفۡ
عَنِّي
كَيۡدَهُنَّ
أَصۡبُ
إِلَيۡهِنَّ
وَأَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٣٣
Il dit : "Ô mon Seigneur ! La prison m’est préférable à ce à quoi elles m’invitent. Et si Tu n’écartes pas de moi leur ruse, je pencherai vers elles et serai du nombre des ignorants (des pêcheurs)."
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
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The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…