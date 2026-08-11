وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Yusuf 12:49 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك عام فيه يغاث الناس وفيه يعصرون ٤٩

۴۹:۱۲
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَامٞ
فِيهِ
يُغَاثُ
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَفِيهِ
يَعۡصِرُونَ
٤٩
سپس بعد از آن هفت (سال) سالی فرا می‌رسد که باران فراوانی نصیب مردم می‌شود، و درآن (سال، مردم افشردنی‌ها را) می‌فشارند».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders