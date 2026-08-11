وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Yusuf 12:47 قال تزرعون سبع سنين دابا فما حصدتم فذروه في سنبله الا قليلا مما تاكلون ٤٧

۴۷:۱۲
قَالَ
تَزۡرَعُونَ
سَبۡعَ
سِنِينَ
دَأَبٗا
فَمَا
حَصَدتُّمۡ
فَذَرُوهُ
فِي
سُنۢبُلِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تَأۡكُلُونَ
٤٧
(یوسف) گفت: «هفت سال پی درپی (با جدیت) زراعت کنید، پس آنچه را درو کردید، جز اندکی که می‌خورید، (بقیه) در خوشه‌اش باقی بگذارید.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders