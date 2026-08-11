وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Yusuf 12:43 وقال الملك اني ارى سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات يا ايها الملا افتوني في روياي ان كنتم للرويا تعبرون ٤٣

۴۳:۱۲
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰ
سَبۡعَ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعَ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖۖ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
أَفۡتُونِي
فِي
رُءۡيَٰيَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لِلرُّءۡيَا
تَعۡبُرُونَ
٤٣
و پادشاه گفت: «همانا من (در خواب) هفت گاو چاق را دیدم که هفت گاو لاغر آن‌ها را می‌خورند، و هفت خوشۀ سبز، و (هفت خوشۀ) دیگر را خشک (می بینم). ای بزرگان! در(بارۀ) خوابم نظر دهید؛ اگر خواب را تعبیر می‌کنید.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of

The Dream of the King of Egypt

The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders