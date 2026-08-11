Yusuf 12:43 وقال الملك اني ارى سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات يا ايها الملا افتوني في روياي ان كنتم للرويا تعبرون ٤٣
وَقَالَ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
إِنِّيٓ
أَرَىٰ
سَبۡعَ
بَقَرَٰتٖ
سِمَانٖ
يَأۡكُلُهُنَّ
سَبۡعٌ
عِجَافٞ
وَسَبۡعَ
سُنۢبُلَٰتٍ
خُضۡرٖ
وَأُخَرَ
يَابِسَٰتٖۖ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمَلَأُ
أَفۡتُونِي
فِي
رُءۡيَٰيَ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
لِلرُّءۡيَا
تَعۡبُرُونَ
٤٣
و پادشاه گفت: «همانا من (در خواب) هفت گاو چاق را دیدم که هفت گاو لاغر آنها را میخورند، و هفت خوشۀ سبز، و (هفت خوشۀ) دیگر را خشک (می بینم). ای بزرگان! در(بارۀ) خوابم نظر دهید؛ اگر خواب را تعبیر میکنید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…