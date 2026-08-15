وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١

صفحه ۳۱۸ · جزء ۱۶

قَالُواْ
لَن
نَّبۡرَحَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَٰكِفِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرۡجِعَ
إِلَيۡنَا
مُوسَىٰ
٩١
(آن‌ها) گفتند: «(ما) پیوسته پیرامون آن (برای پرستش) می‌نشینیم (و آن را عبادت می‌کنیم)، تا موسی به سوی ما باز گردد».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so

Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to prohibit them from worshipping the calf and his telling them that this was only a test for them. He told them that their Lord was the Most Beneficent,

Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so

Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to p

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders