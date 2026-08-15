وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:126 قال كذالك اتتك اياتنا فنسيتها وكذالك اليوم تنسى ١٢٦

صفحه ۳۲۱ · جزء ۱۶

قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكَ
أَتَتۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
فَنَسِيتَهَاۖ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
تُنسَىٰ
١٢٦
فرمود: «همان گونه که آیات ما برای تو آمد پس آن‌ها را فراموش کردی؛ و این گونه امروز (تو در آتش) فراموش خواهی شد».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.

بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ

(Som

The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors

Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders