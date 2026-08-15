وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:116 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى ١١٦

صفحه ۳۲۰ · جزء ۱۶

وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
١١٦
و (به یاد آور) آنگاه که به فرشتگان گفتیم: «برای آدم سجده کنید» پس (همگی) سجده کردند؛ جز ابلیس که سر باز زد.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders