Taha 20:116 واذ قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس ابى ١١٦
صفحه ۳۲۰ · جزء ۱۶
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
١١٦
و (به یاد آور) آنگاه که به فرشتگان گفتیم: «برای آدم سجده کنید» پس (همگی) سجده کردند؛ جز ابلیس که سر باز زد.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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