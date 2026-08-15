Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤
صفحه ۳۲۰ · جزء ۱۶
فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
پس بلند مرتبه است الله که فرمانروای حق است، به (تلاوت) قرآن شتاب مکن؛ پیش از آن که وحی آن برتو تمام شود، و بگو: «پروردگارا! به علم من بیفزا».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good and the evil will be recompensed and there is no avoiding it, He then explains that the Qur'an was revealed as a bringer of glad tidings and a warner i…
The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect
After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good a…