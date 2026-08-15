Taha 20:105 ويسالونك عن الجبال فقل ينسفها ربي نسفا ١٠٥
صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶
وَيَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡجِبَالِ
فَقُلۡ
يَنسِفُهَا
رَبِّي
نَسۡفٗا
١٠٥
و (ای پیامبر!) از تو دربارۀ کوهها میپرسند، پس بگو: «پروردگارم آنها را سخت متلاشی (و پراکنده) خواهد کرد،
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…