وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:105 ويسالونك عن الجبال فقل ينسفها ربي نسفا ١٠٥

صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶

وَيَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡجِبَالِ
فَقُلۡ
يَنسِفُهَا
رَبِّي
نَسۡفٗا
١٠٥
و (ای پیامبر!) از تو دربارۀ کوه‌ها می‌پرسند، پس بگو: «پروردگارم آن‌ها را سخت متلاشی (و پراکنده) خواهد کرد،
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders