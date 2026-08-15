وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤

صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶

نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
ما به آنچه می‌گویند؛ داناتریم، چون نیکو روش‌ترین آن‌ها بگوید: «(شما) تنها یک روز درنگ کرده‌اید».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders