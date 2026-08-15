وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١

صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶

خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
که در آن (رنج) جاودانه خواهند ماند، و برای آن‌ها روز قیامت بد باری است.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders