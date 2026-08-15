Taha 20:101 خالدين فيه وساء لهم يوم القيامة حملا ١٠١
صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶
خَٰلِدِينَ
فِيهِۖ
وَسَآءَ
لَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
حِمۡلٗا
١٠١
که در آن (رنج) جاودانه خواهند ماند، و برای آنها روز قیامت بد باری است.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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