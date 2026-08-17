وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣

صفحه ۳۸۹ · جزء ۲۰

قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
(موسی) گفت: «پروردگارا! همانا من یک تن از آن‌ها را کشته‌ام، پس می‌ترسم که مرا بکشند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from and whose vengeance he feared,

قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّى قَتَلْتُ مِنْهُمْ نَفْساً

( Musa said: My Lord! I have killed a man among them,) meaning, that Coptic

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders