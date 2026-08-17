وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١

صفحه ۳۸۹ · جزء ۲۰

وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
و اینکه عصایت را بیفکن»- پس چون آن را دید که (با سرعت) می‌جنبد گویی که آن ماری است، (ترسید و) به عقب برگشت و پشت سر خود را نگاه نکرد - (الله فرمود:) «ای موسی! پیش آی، و نترس، بی‌گمان تو از ایمنان هستی.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders