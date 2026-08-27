وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Mursalat 77:20 الم نخلقكم من ماء مهين ٢٠

صفحه ۵۸۱ · جزء ۲۹

أَلَمۡ
نَخۡلُقكُّم
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٢٠
آیا شما را از آبی پست (و ناچیز) نیافریدیم؟!
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders