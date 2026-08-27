وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Mursalat 77:2 فالعاصفات عصفا ٢

صفحه ۵۸۰ · جزء ۲۹

فَٱلۡعَٰصِفَٰتِ
عَصۡفٗا
٢
پس سوگند به فرشتگانی که همچون تندباد می‌روند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`ud -- that he said, "While we were with the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in a cave at Mina,

وَالْمُرْسَلَـتِ

(By the Mursalat.) was revealed to him. He was reci

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Revelation of this Surat and its Recitation in the Maghrib Prayer

Al-Bukhari recorded from `Abdullah - that is Ibn Mas`

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders