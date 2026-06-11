آیات:
۲۱
مکان مکاشفه:
مکه
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and purpose:
This Makkan surah opens with cosmic oaths to affirm that human efforts are divided into two contrary types, leading to two distinct fates. Its purpose is to contrast the virtues and easy path of the charitable, God-fearing believer with the vices and difficult path of the miserly disbeliever, affirming that the ultimate guidance belongs to Allah.
Context of Revelation:
Era: Makkan according to consensus.
Context: The surah addresses the early conflict between the generous believers and the miserly polytheists.
Chronology: It is counted as the ninth surah in the order of revelation, revealed after Sūrat al-Aʿlā and before al-Fajr.
Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah is known as "Sūrat al-Layl" (The Night), and also "Wa-al-layl" and "Wa-l-layli idhā yaghshā" (By the Night when it covers), all based on its opening oath.
Ayah Count: 20 ayahs by consensus.
Surah Overview: