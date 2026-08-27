وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Insan 76:6 عينا يشرب بها عباد الله يفجرونها تفجيرا ٦

صفحه ۵۷۹ · جزء ۲۹

عَيۡنٗا
يَشۡرَبُ
بِهَا
عِبَادُ
ٱللَّهِ
يُفَجِّرُونَهَا
تَفۡجِيرٗا
٦
(از) چشمه‌ای که بندگان (خاص) الله از آن می‌نوشند، (هر وقت و) هر جا بخواهند آن را جاری می‌سازند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains, iron collars and Sa`ir. Sa`ir is the flame and fire of the Hell. This is as Allah says,

إِذِ الاٌّغْلَـلُ فِى أَعْنَـقِهِمْ والسَّلَـسِلُ يُسْحَبُونَ

The Recompense of the Disbelievers and the Righteous

Allah informs of what he has waiting for those who disbelieve in Him from His creatures of chains,

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders