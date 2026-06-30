آیات:
۷
مکان مکاشفه:
مکه
Adapted from Tafsir Ibn Ashur
Themes and Purpose:
Sūrat al-Fātiḥah, also known as the "Source of the Book," serves as a preface to the Quran that gathers its core purposes into a single prayer. It establishes Allah's praise and attributes, affirms His exclusive right to be worshiped and relied upon, and culminates in a plea to God for guidance to the Straight Pathwhich stands in stark contrast with the paths of those who went astray.Context of Revelation:
Era: This surah is Makkan according to the vast majority of scholars.
Time: It was revealed very early, after al-ʿAlaq (no. 96) and al-Muddaththir (no. 74). It has been said that it was the first surah to be revealed in full. Some scholars have determined that it was revealed when prayer (ṣalāh) was first instituted. It was placed first in the Quran by prophetic command to serve as the preface to the Book.Name and Ayah Count:
Name: The surah has over twenty names by which it is known, but three names in particular are found in authentic ḥadīths:
Ayah Count: The surah consists of seven ayahs by agreement of the reciters and exegetes. In the Madinan enumeration, the Basmalah is not counted as a verse, and anʿamta ʿalayhim marks the end of a distinct verse. In the Makkan and Kufan enumeration, the Basmalah is counted as a verse, and anʿamta ʿalayhim is counted as part of a verse, not the end of one.
It has been reported that al-Ḥasan al-Baṣrī held that it comprises eight ayahs, counting both the Basmalah and anʿamta ʿalayhim as independent ayahs. It has also been reported from others that it consists of six or even nine ayahs. These, however, are anomalous views and have not been accepted as valid by the scholarly community of reciters and exegetes.Surah Overview: