Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
صفحه ۹ · جزء ۱
وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
و (به یاد آورید) هنگامی را که گفتیم: «به این شهر (= بیتالمقدس) وارد شوید، و از نعمتهای آن از هر جا که میخواهید به فراوانی بخورید، و با خشوع و فروتنی به دروازه در آیید و بگویید: «خواسته ما آمرزش گناهان است» تا گناهان شما را ببخشیم، و به نیکو کاران فزونتر میبخشیم».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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