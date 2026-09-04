وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨

صفحه ۹ · جزء ۱

وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
و (به یاد آورید) هنگامی را که گفتیم: «به این شهر (= بیت‌المقدس) وارد شوید، و از نعمت‌های آن از هر جا که می‌خواهید به فراوانی بخورید، و با خشوع و فروتنی به دروازه در آیید و بگویید: «خواسته ما آمرزش گناهان است» تا گناهان شما را ببخشیم، و به نیکو کاران فزون‌تر می‌بخشیم».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews were Rebellious instead of Appreciative when They gained Victory

Allah admonished the Jews for avoiding Jihad and not entering the holy land as they had been ordered to do when they came from Egypt with Musa. They were also commanded to fight the disbelieving `Amaliq (Canaanites) dwelling i

The Jews were Rebellious instead of Appreciative when They gained Victory

Allah admonished the Jews for avoiding Jihad and not entering the holy land

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders