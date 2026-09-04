Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
صفحه ۸ · جزء ۱
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
و ابر را بر شما سایبان قرار دادیم، و «من» (ترنجبین) و «سلوی» (بلدرچین) را بر شما فرو فرستادیم، (و گفتیم): «از پاکیزههایی که به شما روزی دادهایم؛ بخورید» (ولی شما کفر ورزیدید). آنها به ما ستم نکردند؛ بلکه به خود ستم مینمودند.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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And We shaded you with clouds. This Ayah mentions the white clouds that provided shade for the C…
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