وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧

صفحه ۸ · جزء ۱

وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
و ابر را بر شما سایبان قرار دادیم، و «من» (ترنجبین) و «سلوی» (بلدرچین) را بر شما فرو فرستادیم، (و گفتیم): «از پاکیزه‌هایی که به شما روزی داده‌ایم؛ بخورید» (ولی شما کفر ورزیدید). آن‌ها به ما ستم نکردند؛ بلکه به خود ستم می‌نمودند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Shade, the Manna and the Quail

After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He granted them, saying,

وَظَلَّلْنَا عَلَيْكُمُ الْغَمَامَ

And We shaded you with clouds. This Ayah mentions the white clouds that provided shade for the C

The Shade, the Manna and the Quail

After Allah mentioned the calamities that He saved the Children of Israel from, He mentioned the favors that He gra

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders