Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
صفحه ۷ · جزء ۱
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
و به آنچه نازل کردهام (= قرآن) ایمان بیاورید که تصدیقکننده چیزی است که با شما است، و نخستین کافر به آن نباشید، و آیات مرا به بهای ناچیز نفروشید، و تنها از من بترسید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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