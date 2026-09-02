Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
صفحه ۷ · جزء ۱
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
ای فرزندان اسرائیل (= یعقوب)! نعمت مرا که به شما ارزانی داشتم به یاد آورید، و به پیمانی که با من بستهاید وفا کنید، تا من نیز به پیمان شما وفا کنم و تنها از من بترسید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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