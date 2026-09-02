Al-Baqarah 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩
صفحه ۵ · جزء ۱
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
او (الله) است که همه آنچه را که در زمین است برای شما آفرید، آنگاه آهنگ آسمان کرد و آنها را بهصورت هفت آسمان مرتب نمود، و او به هر چیز آگاه است.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mentioned another proof that they can witness, that is, the creation of the heavens and earth. Allah said,
هُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِي…
Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention…