وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩

صفحه ۵ · جزء ۱

هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
او (الله) است که همه آنچه را که در زمین است برای شما آفرید، آنگاه آهنگ آسمان کرد و آن‌ها را به‌صورت هفت آسمان مرتب نمود، و او به هر چیز آگاه است.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Evidence of Allah's Ability

After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mentioned another proof that they can witness, that is, the creation of the heavens and earth. Allah said,

هُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِي

Evidence of Allah's Ability

After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders