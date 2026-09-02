وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:28 كيف تكفرون بالله وكنتم امواتا فاحياكم ثم يميتكم ثم يحييكم ثم اليه ترجعون ٢٨

صفحه ۵ · جزء ۱

كَيۡفَ
تَكۡفُرُونَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَكُنتُمۡ
أَمۡوَٰتٗا
فَأَحۡيَٰكُمۡۖ
ثُمَّ
يُمِيتُكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
يُحۡيِيكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٨
چگونه به الله کافر می‌شوید؟ در حالی‌که شما مردگان بودید، و او شما را زنده کرد، سپس شما را می‌میراند، سپس شما را زنده می‌کند، آنگاه به‌سوی او باز گردانده می‌شوید.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ بِاللَّهِ

(How can you disbelieve in Allah)

How can anyone deny Allah's existence or worship others with Him while;

وَكُنتُمْ أَمْوَتًا فَأَحْيَـكُمْ

(Yo

Allah testifies to the fact that He exists and that He is the Creator and the Sustainer Who has full authority over His servants,

كَيْفَ تَكْفُرُونَ ب
تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders