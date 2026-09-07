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Yúsuf 12:91 قالوا تالله لقد اثرك الله علينا وان كنا لخاطيين ٩١

Página 246 · Juz 13

قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
لَقَدۡ
ءَاثَرَكَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِن
كُنَّا
لَخَٰطِـِٔينَ
٩١
Dijeron: “¡Por Dios! Te ha enaltecido Dios muy por encima de nosotros. Nosotros estábamos en el error”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

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Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh

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