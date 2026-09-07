Yúsuf 12:91 قالوا تالله لقد اثرك الله علينا وان كنا لخاطيين ٩١
Página 246 · Juz 13
قَالُواْ
تَٱللَّهِ
لَقَدۡ
ءَاثَرَكَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِن
كُنَّا
لَخَٰطِـِٔينَ
٩١
Dijeron: “¡Por Dios! Te ha enaltecido Dios muy por encima de nosotros. Nosotros estábamos en el error”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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