Yúsuf 12:88 فلما دخلوا عليه قالوا يا ايها العزيز مسنا واهلنا الضر وجينا ببضاعة مزجاة فاوف لنا الكيل وتصدق علينا ان الله يجزي المتصدقين ٨٨
Página 246 · Juz 13
فَلَمَّا
دَخَلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِ
قَالُواْ
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
مَسَّنَا
وَأَهۡلَنَا
ٱلضُّرُّ
وَجِئۡنَا
بِبِضَٰعَةٖ
مُّزۡجَىٰةٖ
فَأَوۡفِ
لَنَا
ٱلۡكَيۡلَ
وَتَصَدَّقۡ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُتَصَدِّقِينَ
٨٨
[En Egipto] se presentaron ante José y le dijeron: “¡Oh, gobernador! Hemos sido alcanzados por la sequía, nosotros y nuestras familias, por eso trajimos mercadería de escaso valor, pero danos una justa medida y sé caritativo con nosotros; Dios recompensa a los generosos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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