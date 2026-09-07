Yúsuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠
Página 246 · Juz 13
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
Dijeron [sorprendidos]: “¿Eres tú José?” Respondió: “Yo soy José y éste es mi hermano [Benjamín]. Dios nos ha agraciado [con el reencuentro]. Quienes tengan temor de Dios y sean pacientes [ante las adversidades], sepan que Dios no dejará de recompensar a los que hacen el bien”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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