Yúsuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩
Página 246 · Juz 13
قَالَ
هَلۡ
عَلِمۡتُم
مَّا
فَعَلۡتُم
بِيُوسُفَ
وَأَخِيهِ
إِذۡ
أَنتُمۡ
جَٰهِلُونَ
٨٩
Entonces les dijo [José]: “¿Acaso recuerdan lo que hicieron con José y su hermano, llevados por la ignorancia?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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