Máriam 19:12 يا يحيى خذ الكتاب بقوة واتيناه الحكم صبيا ١٢
يَٰيَحۡيَىٰ
خُذِ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِقُوَّةٖۖ
وَءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمَ
صَبِيّٗا
١٢
[Cuando su hijo alcanzó la pubertad, le dije:] “¡Oh, Juan! Aférrate al
Libro1 con firmeza”. Le concedí sabiduría desde su infancia,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
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The Birth of the Boy and His Characteristics
This also implies what is not mentioned, that this promised boy was born and he was Yahya. There is also t…