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Máriam 19:12 يا يحيى خذ الكتاب بقوة واتيناه الحكم صبيا ١٢

Página 306 · Juz 16

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[Cuando su hijo alcanzó la pubertad, le dije:] “¡Oh, Juan! Aférrate al

Libro1 con firmeza”. Le concedí sabiduría desde su infancia,

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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Birth of the Boy and His Characteristics

This also implies what is not mentioned, that this promised boy was born and he was Yahya. There is also the implication that Allah taught him the Book, the Tawrah which they used to study among themselves. The Prophets who were sent to the Jews used to ru

The Birth of the Boy and His Characteristics

This also implies what is not mentioned, that this promised boy was born and he was Yahya. There is also t

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