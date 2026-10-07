Máriam 19:11 فخرج على قومه من المحراب فاوحى اليهم ان سبحوا بكرة وعشيا ١١
فَخَرَجَ
عَلَىٰ
قَوۡمِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمِحۡرَابِ
فَأَوۡحَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
أَن
سَبِّحُواْ
بُكۡرَةٗ
وَعَشِيّٗا
١١
[Cumplida la señal, Zacarías] salió del oratorio hacia su gente [cuando su mujer quedó embarazada] y les indicó por señas que debían glorificar a Dios por la mañana y por la tarde.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Sign of the Pregnancy
Allah, the Exalted, informed about Zakariyya that he said,
قَالَ رَبِّ اجْعَل لِّى ءَايَةً
(He (Zakariyya) said: "My Lord! Appoint for me a sign.") "Give me a sign and a proof of the existence of that which You have promised me, so that my soul will be at rest and my heart wil…
The Sign of the Pregnancy
Allah, the Exalted, informed about Zakariyya that he said,
قَالَ رَبِّ اجْعَل لِّى ءَايَةً
(He (Zakariyya) said: "My Lord! Appo…