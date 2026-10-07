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Máriam 19:11 فخرج على قومه من المحراب فاوحى اليهم ان سبحوا بكرة وعشيا ١١

Página 305 · Juz 16

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[Cumplida la señal, Zacarías] salió del oratorio hacia su gente [cuando su mujer quedó embarazada] y les indicó por señas que debían glorificar a Dios por la mañana y por la tarde.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Sign of the Pregnancy

Allah, the Exalted, informed about Zakariyya that he said,

قَالَ رَبِّ اجْعَل لِّى ءَايَةً

(He (Zakariyya) said: "My Lord! Appoint for me a sign.") "Give me a sign and a proof of the existence of that which You have promised me, so that my soul will be at rest and my heart wil

The Sign of the Pregnancy

Allah, the Exalted, informed about Zakariyya that he said,

قَالَ رَبِّ اجْعَل لِّى ءَايَةً

(He (Zakariyya) said: "My Lord! Appo

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