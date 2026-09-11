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Ash-Sháms 91:5 والسماء وما بناها ٥

Página 595 · Juz 30

وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
por el cosmos y la creación maravillosa que hay en él,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has already been mentioned. In it the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said to Mu`adh,

«هَلَّا صَلَّيْتَ بِــ

سَبِّحِ اسْمَ رَبِّكَ الاّعْلَى

وَالشَّمْسِ وَضُحَـهَا

وَالّ

Which was revealed in Makkah

Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has

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