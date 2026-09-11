Ash-Sháms 91:5 والسماء وما بناها ٥
Página 595 · Juz 30
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
por el cosmos y la creación maravillosa que hay en él,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has already been mentioned. In it the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said to Mu`adh,
«هَلَّا صَلَّيْتَ بِــ
سَبِّحِ اسْمَ رَبِّكَ الاّعْلَى
وَالشَّمْسِ وَضُحَـهَا
وَالّ…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has…