Ash-Sháms 91:4 والليل اذا يغشاها ٤
وَٱلَّيۡلِ
إِذَا
يَغۡشَىٰهَا
٤
por la noche cuando cubre con su oscuridad,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has already been mentioned. In it the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said to Mu`adh,
«هَلَّا صَلَّيْتَ بِ
سَبِّحِ اسْمَ رَبِّكَ الاّعْلَى
وَالشَّمْسِ وَضُحَهَا
وَالَّيْ…
Which was revealed in Makkah
Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has…