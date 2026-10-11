Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Ash-Sháms 91:3 والنهار اذا جلاها ٣

Página 595 · Juz 30

٣
por el día cuando fulgura,
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has already been mentioned. In it the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said to Mu`adh,

«هَلَّا صَلَّيْتَ بِ

سَبِّحِ اسْمَ رَبِّكَ الاّعْلَى

وَالشَّمْسِ وَضُحَهَا

وَالَّيْ

Which was revealed in Makkah

Recitation of Surah Ash-Shams wa Duhaha in the `Isha' Prayer The Hadith of Jabir which was recorded in the Two Sahihs has

Ver Tafsires
Notas y reflexiones