Al-Mudázir 74:30 عليها تسعة عشر ٣٠
عَلَيۡهَا
تِسۡعَةَ
عَشَرَ
٣٠
Hay diecinueve [ángeles] que lo custodian.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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A Threat for Whoever claims that the Qur'an is Magic
Allah threatens this wicked person whom He has favored with the blessings of this world, yet he is ungrateful for the blessings of Allah and he meets them with disbelief (in Allah) and rejection of His Ayat. He invents lies against Allah's Ayat and…
A Threat for Whoever claims that the Qur'an is Magic
Allah threatens this wicked person whom He has favored with the blessings of this world, yet he is…