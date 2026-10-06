Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Al-Mudázir 74:30 عليها تسعة عشر ٣٠

Página 576 · Juz 29

٣٠
Hay diecinueve [ángeles] que lo custodian.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

A Threat for Whoever claims that the Qur'an is Magic

Allah threatens this wicked person whom He has favored with the blessings of this world, yet he is ungrateful for the blessings of Allah and he meets them with disbelief (in Allah) and rejection of His Ayat. He invents lies against Allah's Ayat and

A Threat for Whoever claims that the Qur'an is Magic

Allah threatens this wicked person whom He has favored with the blessings of this world, yet he is

Ver Tafsires
Notas y reflexiones