Duas for Wisdom
Duas from the Quran and passages concerning knowledge, sound judgment, gratitude, and righteous action.
سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
سُبْحَـٰنَكَ لَا عِلْمَ لَنَآ إِلَّا مَا عَلَّمْتَنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٣٢
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
sub'ḥānaka
لَا
lā
عِلۡمَ
ʿil'ma
لَنَآ
lanā
إِلَّا
illā
مَا
mā
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
ʿallamtanā
إِنَّكَ
innaka
أَنتَ
anta
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
l-ʿalīmu
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
l-ḥakīmu
٣٢
... “Glory be to You! We have no knowledge except what You have taught us. You are truly the All-Knowing, All-Wise.”
رب زدني علما ١١٤
رَّبِّ زِدْنِى عِلْمًۭا ١١٤
رَّبِّ
rabbi
زِدۡنِي
zid'nī
عِلۡمٗا
ʿil'man
١١٤
... “My Lord! Increase me in knowledge.”
الذي خلقني فهو يهدين ٧٨ والذي هو يطعمني ويسقين ٧٩ واذا مرضت فهو يشفين ٨٠ والذي يميتني ثم يحيين ٨١ والذي اطمع ان يغفر لي خطييتي يوم الدين ٨٢ رب هب لي حكما والحقني بالصالحين ٨٣ واجعل لي لسان صدق في الاخرين ٨٤ واجعلني من ورثة جنة النعيم ٨٥
ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَنِى فَهُوَ يَهْدِينِ ٧٨ وَٱلَّذِى هُوَ يُطْعِمُنِى وَيَسْقِينِ ٧٩ وَإِذَا مَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ ٨٠ وَٱلَّذِى يُمِيتُنِى ثُمَّ يُحْيِينِ ٨١ وَٱلَّذِىٓ أَطْمَعُ أَن يَغْفِرَ لِى خَطِيٓـَٔتِى يَوْمَ ٱلدِّينِ ٨٢ رَبِّ هَبْ لِى حُكْمًۭا وَأَلْحِقْنِى بِٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ٨٣ وَٱجْعَل لِّى لِسَانَ صِدْقٍْ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ ٨٤ وَٱجْعَلْنِى مِن وَرَثَةِ جَنَّةِ ٱلنَّعِيمِ ٨٥
ٱلَّذِي
alladhī
خَلَقَنِي
khalaqanī
فَهُوَ
fahuwa
يَهۡدِينِ
yahdīni
٧٨
وَٱلَّذِي
wa-alladhī
هُوَ
huwa
يُطۡعِمُنِي
yuṭ'ʿimunī
وَيَسۡقِينِ
wayasqīni
٧٩
وَإِذَا
wa-idhā
مَرِضۡتُ
mariḍ'tu
فَهُوَ
fahuwa
يَشۡفِينِ
yashfīni
٨٠
وَٱلَّذِي
wa-alladhī
يُمِيتُنِي
yumītunī
ثُمَّ
thumma
يُحۡيِينِ
yuḥ'yīni
٨١
وَٱلَّذِيٓ
wa-alladhī
أَطۡمَعُ
aṭmaʿu
أَن
an
يَغۡفِرَ
yaghfira
لِي
lī
خَطِيٓـَٔتِي
khaṭīatī
يَوۡمَ
yawma
ٱلدِّينِ
l-dīni
٨٢
رَبِّ
rabbi
هَبۡ
hab
لِي
lī
حُكۡمٗا
ḥuk'man
وَأَلۡحِقۡنِي
wa-alḥiq'nī
بِٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
bil-ṣāliḥīna
٨٣
وَٱجۡعَل
wa-ij'ʿal
لِّي
lī
لِسَانَ
lisāna
صِدۡقٖ
ṣid'qin
فِي
fī
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
l-ākhirīna
٨٤
وَٱجۡعَلۡنِي
wa-ij'ʿalnī
مِن
min
وَرَثَةِ
warathati
جَنَّةِ
jannati
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
l-naʿīmi
٨٥
˹He is˺ the One Who created me, and He ˹alone˺ guides me. (78) ˹He is˺ the One Who provides me with food and drink. (79) And He ˹alone˺ heals me when I am sick. (80) And He ˹is the One Who˺ will cause me to die, and then bring me back to life. (81) And He is ˹the One˺ Who, I hope, will forgive my flaws on Judgment Day.” (82) “My Lord! Grant me wisdom, and join me with the righteous. (83) Bless me with honourable mention among later generations. (84) Make me one of those awarded the Garden of Bliss. (85)